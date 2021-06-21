John Elmer Lundquist

January 21, 1948-June 19, 2021

HILLSDALE-John Elmer Lundquist, 73, of Hillsdale, IL, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Heartland Health Care Center in Moline. There will be no public services. Memorials may be made to the Hillsdale United Methodist Church, PO Box 66, Hillsdale, IL 61257, to be designated for landscaping and lawn care. Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is handling the arrangements.

John was born January 21, 1948 in Rock Island, Illinois. He was the son of Elmer and Mabel (Woodburn) Lundquist. John graduated from Riverdale High School in the class of 1966. Following graduation, he served his country in the US Army. Upon his honorable discharge from the service, he attended and graduated from Austin Peay State University. John spent most of his life in Hillsdale as a farmer. He was united in marriage to Jane Fillmer in October of 1989 in the Chapel at Heritage Canyon in Fulton, IL. In addition to farming, John joined the International Union of Operating Engineers in 1995 and operated heavy equipment until retiring in 2014. Upon retirement, he continued to farm and also took pride in owning and operating his own mowing business.

Surviving are his wife Jane, of Hillsdale; daughter, Erryn of Tennessee; son Jonathon of Chicago; and two grandchildren in Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.