John M. Myers
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

John M. Myers

July 24, 1940-October 10, 2020

ORION-John M. Myers, 80, of Orion passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Esterdahl Funeral Home, 1301 4th Street, Orion Illinois. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to his family.

John was born on July 24, 1940 in Kokomo, Indiana the son of Myron C. and Betty L. Smith Myers. He married Bonnie L. Barker on December 23, 1966 in Bettendorf, Iowa.

John was employed as a pipefitter with Farmall in Rock Island. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and member of the Orion American Legion Post #255. He was also a member of the Sherman Lodge 535 A.F & A.M. John loved riding his motorcycle but above all was his love for his family.

John is survived by his loving wife of 53 years; daughters, Lori (Bobby) Schroeder of Norwood, MO, Melissa (Nick) Ashley of Geneseo, IL; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara and Terri; brothers, Tim and Pat.

John was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and a brother.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd
1301 4th St, Orion, IL 61273
