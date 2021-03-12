Menu
John L. "Denny" McDowell
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

John L. "Denny" McDowell

July 11, 1954-March 10, 2021

BETTENDORF-John L. "Denny" McDowell, 66, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

A memorial visitation will be 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with a brief time for sharing of stories at 5:00 p.m.

John was born July 11, 1954, in Omaha, Nebraska, and was raised by Rev. Wilbert and Mary (Boggan) McDowell Sr.

Denny is survived by his best friend, Lucy Ofner of Bettendorf; and siblings, Wilbert "Bo" McDowell, Jr. of Moline, Michael McDowell of Ohio, and Mary McDowell of East Moline.

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Horizon Room at Trimble Pointe (Upper Level)
701 12th Street, Moline, IL
Mar
18
Service
5:00p.m.
Horizon Room at Trimble Pointe (Upper Level)
701 12th Street, Moline, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
your friend,back when you worked at North Star for the Manerys
michael minnehan
March 15, 2021
sorry Bo for your loss
michael minnehan
March 15, 2021
