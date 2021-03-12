John L. "Denny" McDowell

July 11, 1954-March 10, 2021

BETTENDORF-John L. "Denny" McDowell, 66, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

A memorial visitation will be 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with a brief time for sharing of stories at 5:00 p.m.

John was born July 11, 1954, in Omaha, Nebraska, and was raised by Rev. Wilbert and Mary (Boggan) McDowell Sr.

Denny is survived by his best friend, Lucy Ofner of Bettendorf; and siblings, Wilbert "Bo" McDowell, Jr. of Moline, Michael McDowell of Ohio, and Mary McDowell of East Moline.

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.