John Thomas "Tom" O'Shea
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

John Thomas "Tom" O'Shea

June 11, 1973-March 23, 2021

John Thomas "Tom" O'Shea, age 47, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Hewitt House, an ARC of the Quad Cities group residential facility in Moline, IL, where he lived for the last nineteen years of his life.

Cremation arrangements have been made at Rafferty Funeral Home in Moline. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at the family plot, Liberty Cemetery, Little Cedar, IA.

Tom was born on June 11, 1973 in Rock Island. He was the son of Sheila M. and John Donald O'Shea. He attended Black Hawk Area Special Education Center until he was 21 years old. He was voted "Homecoming King" in 1994 which was the highlight of his senior year, and one of the highlights of his life.

Thereafter, he participated in the day program provided by the ARC of the Quad Cities.

Tom loved the Hewitt House, his fellow residents and the staff. He enjoyed singing, dancing, in playing records on the Rockola Juke Box that his dad had furnished for the enjoyment of everybody at Hewitt. Tom enjoyed attending the SPEC Program at Christ the King Parish in Moline.

Tom is survived by his parents and his sister, Erin O'Shea, and her husband Chase Paul, Burbank, CA, many other relatives and his ARC family. Tom was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Forrest and Virginia Ellison; by his paternal grandparents, John D. and Marguerite E. O'Shea; by his uncle Charles Ellison; and by his cousin, Jeffrey Ellison.

Tom's family gives a special "thank you" to the staff at Hewitt House for the loving support and care that they gave Tom during the years that he lived there – from the day it became his home until the day of his death, as well as to the Unity Point Hospice Staff and Dr. Shawn Keeven for all their faithful care.

Memorials made be made to the ARC of the Quad Cities, 4016 9th Street, Rock Island, IL, and can be directed for the special use and benefit of Hewitt House and its residents.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Tom well, through Heritage House. He always made me laugh every time he would jump out and say "Hi". He will always be one of my favorites and I think of him ofeten.
Peggy Huffstutler
Work
March 18, 2022
Sheila & Erin, I am so sorry for the loss of your son & brother, Tom. I know God had a special place for him. Sending prayers & love. Charlie & Deanna Johannes
Charlie & Deanna Johannes
March 28, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Tom's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Peggy L. Huffstutler
March 27, 2021
Condolences on the passing of your son. One of my favorite memories of Tommy that after the singing of the National Athem he would say, "play ball".
Brenda L Walker
March 24, 2021
Shelia, Takes my breath away. My heart goes out to you and Don. His journey has ended. May he be at peace.
Deana Reed
March 24, 2021
I enjoyed my time with Tom , had fun playing his jukebox and singing his favorite songs .. My prayers to the family
Claire Ekstrom
March 24, 2021
Please accept my condolences on Toms passing. I have great memories of him.
Barbara Melillo
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results