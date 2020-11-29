John P. Adamski

November 18, 1932-November 23, 2020

EAST MOLINE-John P. Adamski, 88, of East Moline, passed away, Monday, November 23, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee, WI. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Per John's wishes a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when Covid-19 protocols are lifted, and things are safe for his family and friends.

John was born on November 18, 1932, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Frank and Philomena (Wanta) Adamski. He married Patricia Rosinski on February 11, 1956, in Milwaukee, WI. John served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He later worked as a landscape architect for U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Rock Island Arsenal Clock Tower until he retired. He used his gifts and talents in woodworking and watch repair to give back to the community. John enjoyed a second career working as a courtesy driver at Green Chevrolet until 2016.

Survivors include his children, Joan (Glenn) Baker, Jennifer Adamski; granddaughters, Ashley (Dan) Griswold, Brooke (Ben) Harrison; great grandsons, Drake, Ryland and Daxson Griswold, Carter and Beckham Harrison.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.