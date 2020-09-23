John R. Lewarne

April 26, 1941-September 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-John R. Lewarne, 79, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home.

John was born April 26, 1941 in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of Jack and Amber (Rogers) Lewarne. He attended the University of Iowa, receiving a Journalism degree in 1964, and a Law degree in 1967. While a student, John worked as an editor for the college newspaper, The Daily Iowan. It was in Iowa City where John met the love of his life, Sue Corson, and they married there on June 6, 1964. John and Sue enjoyed 54 happy years together before she passed in 2018, two years and one week before his passing.

John practiced law in Rock Island for 53 years. During those years, he received multiple accolades for his service to the community and pro bono legal work for those less fortunate, including Volunteer of the Year in 2006 from the Rock Island County Bar Association. John had a lifelong interest in history and served on the Rock Island Preservation Commission. He was also very active in the Mississippi Valley chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America. John enjoyed tinkering with antique cars and reading biographies. With Sue, he followed Iowa sports and was a lifetime member of the Iowa Alumni Association.

Survivors include his children, Nancy (Todd) Axlund, Sharon Twp., Ohio, John H. Lewarne, Rock Island, and Steven Lewarne, Parker, Colo.; grandchildren, Grace and Samantha Axlund and Corson and Emmaline Lewarne; and a sister, Jane Hade, Harcourt, Iowa.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

A Celebration of Life Gathering for John will be at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.