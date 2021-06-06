Menu
John C. Runburg
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

John C. Runburg

December 24, 1937-June 4, 2021

EAST MOLINE-John C. Runburg, 83, East Moline, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services are 10 AM Wednesday at 1st Presbyterian Church, East Moline. Visitation is 5-7 PM Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

John was born on December 24, 1937 in Aurora, IL, the son of John C. and Marion (Gross) Runburg. He graduated from the University of Michigan, with a Pharmaceutical Degree. John worked 40 years with Walgreens as a Pharmacist and Store Manager across the western part of Illinois. He married Katherine Bjork in May of 1960 and together they had 5 children. He married Cathleen (Lambrick) Sweet on April 22, 1978 in East Moline. When his children were young, John was very active at St. Anne Parish in East Moline, volunteering and serving on the parish council. John loved traveling throughout the Southwest. He had an amazing sense of humor and his greatest joy was his family, especially when he read to his grandchildren. John was an avid sports fan and especially loved his Alma Mater. He served as a Deacon and an Elder at 1st Presbyterian.

Survivors include his wife, Cathleen, children: Kirsten Runburg, Moline, Jon (Lisa) Runburg, Phoenix, AZ, Gregg (Jan Bonavia) Runburg, Flossmoor, IL, Kurt (Andrea) Runburg, Park City, Utah, Amy (Richard) Allman, Moline and Paul (Dawn) Sweet, Macomb, IL, grandchildren: Cindy, Koryn, Melissa, Allison, Nick, Elliott, Riley, Jack, Evan, Ethan, Austin and Justin and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Kevin Runburg, and sister, Susan Eccles.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to 1st Presbyterian Church, East Moline.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Jun
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
777 25th Avenue, East, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Cathy and Family, I was so sorry to hear that John has passed away. He was always such a kind, gentle, and soft spoken man. I don´t ever recall a time that we worker together, or in later years when we´d see each other, that he didn´t wear a big smile. In my early years at Walgreens he always freely shared his knowledge of the in and outs of the Walgreen ways of doing things, and that was such a great help to me. He also told the best stories:) Please take care, and may the Good Lord give you comfort. bill
Bill Dohogne
Work
June 9, 2021
Cathy, please accept my condolences. I always enjoyed being in the presence of John. He was a good man.
Cedric Salisbury
Family
June 6, 2021
