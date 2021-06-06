John C. Runburg

December 24, 1937-June 4, 2021

EAST MOLINE-John C. Runburg, 83, East Moline, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services are 10 AM Wednesday at 1st Presbyterian Church, East Moline. Visitation is 5-7 PM Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

John was born on December 24, 1937 in Aurora, IL, the son of John C. and Marion (Gross) Runburg. He graduated from the University of Michigan, with a Pharmaceutical Degree. John worked 40 years with Walgreens as a Pharmacist and Store Manager across the western part of Illinois. He married Katherine Bjork in May of 1960 and together they had 5 children. He married Cathleen (Lambrick) Sweet on April 22, 1978 in East Moline. When his children were young, John was very active at St. Anne Parish in East Moline, volunteering and serving on the parish council. John loved traveling throughout the Southwest. He had an amazing sense of humor and his greatest joy was his family, especially when he read to his grandchildren. John was an avid sports fan and especially loved his Alma Mater. He served as a Deacon and an Elder at 1st Presbyterian.

Survivors include his wife, Cathleen, children: Kirsten Runburg, Moline, Jon (Lisa) Runburg, Phoenix, AZ, Gregg (Jan Bonavia) Runburg, Flossmoor, IL, Kurt (Andrea) Runburg, Park City, Utah, Amy (Richard) Allman, Moline and Paul (Dawn) Sweet, Macomb, IL, grandchildren: Cindy, Koryn, Melissa, Allison, Nick, Elliott, Riley, Jack, Evan, Ethan, Austin and Justin and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Kevin Runburg, and sister, Susan Eccles.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to 1st Presbyterian Church, East Moline.

