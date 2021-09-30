John Robert "J.R." Rursch

May 12, 1939-September 27, 2021

TAYLOR RIDGE-John Robert "J.R." Rursch, 82, of Taylor Ridge, died Monday, September 27, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be 10 am Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 13228 140th Street West, Taylor Ridge, Ill. 61284. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Monday, October 4, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, Ill. Burial will be in Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church or to the Rockridge FFA.

J.R. was born in Rock Island County, Illinois on May 12, 1939, a son of Addison and Edith Johnston Rursch. He married Dorothy Elliott on January 23, 1971 in Milan, Illinois.

J.R. was a lifetime farmer in Taylor Ridge. He was a member of Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church. J.R. enjoyed his morning coffee at the Rocket Stop where he would meet friends and work on solving the World's issues. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren as well as attending all of their events and activities. He also enjoyed watching sports and westerns.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 50 years, Dorothy Rursch, Taylor Ridge; children, Jason (Stephanie) Rursch, Taylor Ridge and Angie (Tyson) Freyermuth, Illinois City, Ill.; grandchildren, Brayton Hager, Kynlee Lortan, Olivia Freyermuth and Owen Freyermuth; brother, Marvin Rursch; and numerous niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Duane Rursch, Lois Anderson, Orville Rursch, Clair Rursch and Donald Rursch.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com