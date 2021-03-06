John William Skaggs

January 21, 1945-March 3, 2021

HALLSVILLE, MO-John W Skaggs 76 of Hallsville, MO, passed away Wednesday March 3rd, at Heritage Hall Centralia, MO, from conditions that resulted from Covid19. John was born in Moline, IL January 21st, 1945 to William Freeman Skaggs and Evelyn Jean (Rohr) Skaggs.

John is a 1963 graduate of Rock Island High School and The Police Academy of Champaign, Il. He has several law enforcement certificates from various colleges including Western University Il. He also attended Secret Service School in Maryland.

He started out following his father in working for Iowa Illinois Gas and Electric. He became a City of East Moline, IL Police officer. He built a shooting range for the area's officers. He created a Moving Target Shooting Range that he sold around the country including Lakeland, Florida where it is still in use. He briefly worked loading trucks for ABF; his last job of 17 years was for The Chapman Academy that later became Green Valley Range. John was passionate about gun control and taught proper handling of a gun. He even taught Navy Seals, FBI and Barbara Mandrell's son. He was a master marksman. John work the Bianchi cup competition shoot for several years. After his debilitating stroke in 2004 an article was published in a magazine about John's experiences and why he thought that gun control was so important.

John was married in 1965 to Nola M Barlett, had a daughter in 1966, and divorced in 1969.

John later married Connie L Snyder Nov 11th, 1971. He built the family a home in East Moline in 1975. John and Connie welcomed their son in 1979.

John always had a friendly smile and a serious side. It was the way, your way, and then John's way! He loved the Cardinals! He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

John was preceded in Death by his parent's, Bill 1995 and Evelyn 2020, his parents-in-law Bill 1999 and Marcy Snyder 2016, Half sister Hazel E. (Penny) Marx, nephew Chad Snyder. Cat Sh__head and Dog Rowdy.

He is survived by his loving wife Connie L (Snyder) Skaggs of almost 50 years; Daughter Julie Dennhardt (Greg Campbell) Geneseo, IL; Son Corey J Skaggs, Hallsville, MO; Half sister Jeanetta (Sally) Faith with Niece Rose Faith both of Salem, MO; Brothers-in-law Mike Snyder (Chris) Moline, IL; Bill Snyder Jr. of Florida; Aunt Mariella Freed, IL; Granddaughters Jessica and Melissa Dennhardt of Illinois; and two great grandchildren.