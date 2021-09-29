Menu
John "Tedd" Taylor II
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

John "Tedd" Taylor II

December 2, 1964-September 26, 2021

EAST MOLINE-A memorial visitation for John "Tedd" Taylor II, 56 of East Moline, will be 2-4 pm Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home LTD., East Moline. Celebration of life will immediately follow at Jimbo's Knucklehead Saloon, East Moline. Mr. Taylor passed Sunday, September 26, 2021 in his home.

Tedd was born December 2, 1964 in Joliet, IL, the son of Theodore and Jacqualine (Pennell) Taylor. He married Patricia (Speer) Langum in 1987. He was a supervisor at FCA Manufacturing for over 20 years. Tedd enjoyed Monte Carlos and other classic cars, spending time with his Boxer dogs, and was very passionate in researching family genealogy.

Survivors include his children, Ted Taylor III, New Boston, IL, and Jacqualine Taylor, Davenport, IA; and grandchildren, Vada, Jaxon and Liliana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant brother, Patrick.

Memorials may be made to the PKD Foundation

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We moved in our house next to Ted (burrhead for his haircut)Taylor with my growing family in 1965, Ted was about 6 and our kids were in the same range. He was a loveable little critter and went to school with my kids in a little school in Wilmington, IL. Teds mom worked at Joliet arsenal where i worked when the arsenal moved to rock island we all came to Quad Cities in 1973. Didnt see much of him but occasional. Nice People and we are all sad about his passing but he was great kid and we all love him.. Dennis Van Duyne Sr and Shirley
DENNIS VAN DUYNE sr
September 30, 2021
I never met a person that didn´t love Tedd. You have no idea the amazing person you were in my life. Thank you for always loving Abbey & I like nothing less than your own kids. I will never forget you. I will greatly miss you, our talks, our breakfast dates, & the shots we definitely didn´t need at Jimbos.
Rissa
Family
September 29, 2021
