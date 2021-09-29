John "Tedd" Taylor II

December 2, 1964-September 26, 2021

EAST MOLINE-A memorial visitation for John "Tedd" Taylor II, 56 of East Moline, will be 2-4 pm Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home LTD., East Moline. Celebration of life will immediately follow at Jimbo's Knucklehead Saloon, East Moline. Mr. Taylor passed Sunday, September 26, 2021 in his home.

Tedd was born December 2, 1964 in Joliet, IL, the son of Theodore and Jacqualine (Pennell) Taylor. He married Patricia (Speer) Langum in 1987. He was a supervisor at FCA Manufacturing for over 20 years. Tedd enjoyed Monte Carlos and other classic cars, spending time with his Boxer dogs, and was very passionate in researching family genealogy.

Survivors include his children, Ted Taylor III, New Boston, IL, and Jacqualine Taylor, Davenport, IA; and grandchildren, Vada, Jaxon and Liliana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant brother, Patrick.

Memorials may be made to the PKD Foundation

