John E. Voltz
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

John E. Voltz

April 5, 1948-March 16, 2021

John E. Voltz, 72, of North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Unity Point in Moline. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date.

John was born April 5, 1948, the son of Edward and Frances (Zeller) Voltz. He worked as a police officer on the Rock Island Arsenal until retiring in 2011. John also served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, collecting cars, and hunting.

Survivors include his sisters, Barbara (Thomas) Zaragoza, Rapid City, IL, Elizabeth (James) Rogers, Littleton, CO, Mary Hough, Moline IL, Andrea Voltz, Milan, IL; one brother, Daniel (Theresa) Voltz, Wooster, OH; nephews, Christopher Charles Zaragoza, Daniel Hough, Conrad Voltz, Andrew Voltz, Thomas Zaragoza; and nieces, Jessica Ann Myers, Ellen Taylor, Jennifer Glacklin.

John is preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be shared with the family at vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I served with John on the Rock Island Arsenal Police Department 2007-2009. I always enjoyed working with him, because of his twisted sense of humor. My face would hurt from all the laughing. Rest in peace buddy.
Jesse Bond
April 14, 2021
I worked with John for a while on the Arsenal and he always had the best sense of humor. Rest easy brother!
Hunter Woody
March 20, 2021
