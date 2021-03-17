John E. Voltz

April 5, 1948-March 16, 2021

John E. Voltz, 72, of North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Unity Point in Moline. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date.

John was born April 5, 1948, the son of Edward and Frances (Zeller) Voltz. He worked as a police officer on the Rock Island Arsenal until retiring in 2011. John also served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, collecting cars, and hunting.

Survivors include his sisters, Barbara (Thomas) Zaragoza, Rapid City, IL, Elizabeth (James) Rogers, Littleton, CO, Mary Hough, Moline IL, Andrea Voltz, Milan, IL; one brother, Daniel (Theresa) Voltz, Wooster, OH; nephews, Christopher Charles Zaragoza, Daniel Hough, Conrad Voltz, Andrew Voltz, Thomas Zaragoza; and nieces, Jessica Ann Myers, Ellen Taylor, Jennifer Glacklin.

John is preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be shared with the family at vanhoe.com.