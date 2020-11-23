John W. Blick

May 4, 1929-November 21, 2020

ALEDO-John W. Blick, 91 of Aledo, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo.

John Wendell was born on May 4, 1929 to Edwin & Lillian (Enstrom) Blick in North Henderson, Illinois. He served his country in the United States Air Force. While stationed in Montana, he met Frances Anderson and they were married on January 18, 1953 in Havre, Montana.

John began his career in the Oil Business on January 1, 1955 when he began Blick Oil, with his father Ed. He was currently CEO of Blick & Blick Oil, Inc. He believed in serving his community and was a member of the Exchange Club; the American Legion, where he was Past Commander; Illinois Petroleum Marketers Assoc.; Quad Cities Oilmen's club, where he was Past President; and the Antique Automobile Club of America. He enjoyed boating and was an avid water-skier; loved his antique cars and trucks and was a furniture craftsman. Frances and John enjoyed traveling all over the United States in their RV.

John is survived by his wife, Frances; children and spouses: Dawn & Charlie Douglas of Buckeye, AZ; Steve & Debbie Blick of Centerville, TN and Jackie & Roger Maynard of Aledo; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one lovingly expected; and a sister, Marilyn & her husband, Tad Yarde of Monmouth. John was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gene Blick.