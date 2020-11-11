John W. Campbell, Jr.

July 27, 1934 - November 7, 2020

Silvis - Funeral services for John W. Campbell, Jr., 86, of Silvis, IL, will be 11 am Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL. Burial will be in Hampton Cemetery, Hampton, IL. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Campbell died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his daughter's home in Huntington, IN.

John was born July 27, 1934, in Moline, IL, the son of John W. and Helen (Griswald) Campbell Sr.

He married Dollie Kidd November 22, 1956, in Smithfield, IL. She died February 25, 2015.

John graduated from U.T.H.S. in 1952. He attended W.I.U. graduating in 1956. He taught 2 years before working at Case/I.H., retiring in 1989. He was a long-standing member of the Milan Rifle Club since 1960.

Survivors include his children, Jeri (Peter) DiIulio, Rock Island, Kelly (Scott) Finley, Huntington, IN, Mike Campbell, Peoria and John (Karlene) Campbell, Sherrard; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Bill Baltzelle, Moline, IL and his beloved cat, Shooter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Ruth Baltzelle.

The family gives a heartfelt thank you to the amazing University of Iowa staff, especially Dr. Pat McGonagill. As well as a thank you to his amazing home healthcare providers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support the John William Campbell Memorial Fund at the University of Iowa Department of Surgery, with contributions made payable to the UI Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550. On the memo line or on a note attached, please indicate "Gift in memory of John William Campbell", Milan Rifle Club, or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

