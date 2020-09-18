John W. Henry

June 29, 1923- September 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-John W. Henry, 97, formerly of Rock Island, passed away, Monday, September 14, 2020, at Bickford Cottage, Moline, where he received such love and care from the staff for 6 years.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be held 1-hour prior at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at National Cemetery Rock Island. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bickford Cottage, Moline, or your favorite charity. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

John was born on June 29, 1923, in Rock Island, the son of Ray and Elsie (Ewert) Henry. He married the love of his life Floriene E. Chinlund on February 27, 1946. He missed her terribly when she preceded him on April 24, 2008. John finished his Civil Engineering Degree from the University of Illinois in 1953. John was a veteran that served in the Navy from 1944-1946. He worked at John Deere & Co. for 19 years, until he and his wife purchased and operated the Novelty Shack in Rock Island from 1969-1987. John loved golfing & fishing with his wife and best friends Bus & Dee Anderson. He truly loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children, Dan (Lynn) Henry, Chandler, AZ, Diane (Terry) Crawford, Moline, IL, grandchildren, Scott (Kristie) Crawford, Jamie (Karrie) Crawford, Briana Henry, 6 great grandchildren, Mason, Madison, McKenna, Thatcher, Harrison, and Kate Crawford.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife.

