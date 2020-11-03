John "Jack" W. Jones, Jr.

June 25, 1930 - November 1, 2020

Milan - John "Jack" W. Jones, Jr., 90, of Milan, Ill., passed away Sunday November 1, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Private graveside services will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, is assisting with arrangements.

Jack was born June 25, 1930 in Rock Island, Illinois, a son of John, Sr. and Rebecca Allen Jones. He married Armeta M. Young on November 25, 1950 in Milan. She preceded him in death on July 11, 2015.

Jack retired from Dohrn Transfer Co., Teamsters Local 371, both of Rock Island, and the Village of Milan. His memberships included of Knights of Pythias 477, Eureka Lodge 69, A.F. & A.M., Moline Consistory, Rock Island Conservation Club, Callmakers and Collectors Association, and an honorary member of the Blackhawk Fire Department.

Jack was a talented woodworker, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and stock car racing.

Surviving are his children, Debbie (Brad) Luxmore, Sugar Grove, Ill., Belinda Gonzalez, Milan, and Alan Jones, Milan; grandchildren, Randi (Josh) Luxmore-Barnett, Michael Luxmore, Tara (Dustin) Thor, Jay Jones, and Erik (Sara) Jones; great grandchildren, Rylee, Regan, Makenzie, Avery, Desmond, Samuel, Colton, Atticus, Octavia and Blaze; one sister, Juanita Lunsford, Indiana; and several nieces, nephews and other family.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three sisters; and one brother.

