John Wilkinson

December 31, 1952-October 20, 2021

John Wilkinson of Padre Island passed away after a rough battle with Covid-19. A celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association or the Island in the Son United Methodist Church, Corpus Christi, TX.

John was born in Detroit, Michigan to Thomas and Marlys Wilkinson. John graduated from Moline High School and Black Hawk College before transferring to Northern Illinois University where he received his Bachelors Degree. During these years, John was a member of "Next to None" rock band where he formed lifelong friendships and developed his love for music. John continued his education at Drake University graduating with both a MBA in International Business, Trade, and Tax Law and a Juris Doctorate. John practiced as a corporate attorney for several small petroleum related companies before joining several partners in acquiring and building a successful petroleum trading company, Chemex, LLC.

John married Noel Shreves in 1976 and after graduation moved to Park City Utah where they welcomed their only daughter, Kathryn. The family relocated to Texas where John became an active member of the church choir and praise team. John's musical talent was influenced by his father, Tom. In 2016, John became a grandfather to Donovan and two years later Emma. John had a special relationship with them and created special songs for each. The kids loved their "Papa" fiercely! John's special relationships included his nieces and nephews. They referred to him as "Uncle Monkey" and he affectionately gave each of them animal nicknames as well. John will be dearly missed by family and friends. "John, Dad, Papa" will be held in the hearts of his loved ones until we all meet again!

Those left to cherish his memory are wife Noel Wilkinson, daughter Kathryn Spears (Sean), grandchildren Donovan and Emma, mother Marlys Wilkinson, siblings Laurie Zelnio (Bill), Lynn Kingman, Jane Stevens (Charles), Fred, brother-in-law Scott Shreves (Karen), sister-in-law Kristy (Steve). John leaves a legacy of laughter and fun-loving memories with his nieces, nephews and greats. John was preceded in death by his father Tom Wilkinson, father and mother-in-law Ted and Grace Virgene Shreves.