John William "Bill" Kelly

April 9, 1935-November 18, 2020

Private family services for John William "Bill" Kelly, 85 of Aledo, will be held on Saturday at 1:00 PM. The services will be livestreamed on the Speer Funeral Home Facebook page. Viewing will be held on Friday at Speer Funeral Home from 12 to 5 PM. The family will not be present, and masks will be required. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Aledo. Private burial will be in Aledo Cemetery.

Bill died on November 18, 2020 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family.

Bill was born on April 9, 1935 in Buffalo Prairie Township to John N. & Glenna (Bull) Kelly. He was a graduate of Reynolds High School. Bill and Bernice Parchert were united in marriage on August 2, 1953 at Zion Lutheran Church, Edgington, IL.

Bill retired after many years in the concrete business, lastly as owner/operator of 3-D Concrete. He was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School and greeting everyone as they came to services. Faith and family were what was central to Bill's life. He enjoyed golfing and gardening in his spare time.

Survivors include: his wife, Bernice; children and spouses: Debbie Blaser of Aledo; Brenda & Dave Rick of Bayfield, CO; Karen & Don McConaughey of Aledo; John E. & Denise Kelly of Aledo; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one lovingly expected; siblings and spouses: Darryl & Glenna Kelly of Tucson, AZ; Jeannene & Ron McNall of Aledo; Jim & Janice Kelly of Eureka, IL; Sharon & John Dowis of Surprise, AZ; and Connie and Gary Dellitt of Aledo. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael in infancy and siblings and spouses: Ed & Gerry Kelly and Vince & Barb Kelly.