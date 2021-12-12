Menu
John W. Williams
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

John W. Williams

June 27, 1960-November 29, 2021

John W. Williams, 61, of Taylor Ridge, Illinois died unexpectedly Monday, November 29, 2021 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9619 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge, followed by burial at Viola Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021 followed by visitation from 4-7 pm at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave, Milan, Illinois. Memorials may be made in care of St Patrick Catholic Church.

John was born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 27, 1960, the son of Walter E. and Mary Eleanor Mullooly Williams. He married Mary Lou Zokaites on July 12, 1996.

John was the owner and operator of the Milan Auction Barn in Milan for 19 years.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, boating, scuba diving, traveling in the camper with Mary Lou and their black lab, Lady Dog, and hanging out with his friends at Hollars. He was a social butterfly who loved people and had a way of making anyone laugh.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife and love of this life, Mary Lou Williams, Taylor Ridge; sisters, Cathy (Tom) Conley, Anne (Dave) Okerson and Patty (Tim) Luttrell, all of Indianapolis, Ind.; and his niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 12, 2021.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss. Rest in Peace John.
Lori Parchert
Friend
December 6, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss of John. Prayers for you all.
Maureen Conway
Other
December 6, 2021
