Jon Kelly Holland
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL
Jon Kelly Holland

September 1, 1951-April 9, 2022

MOLIINE-Jon Kelly Holland, 70, of Moline, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Funeral services will be 11am, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by Vietnam Veterans Chapter, 299. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Jon was born September 1, 1951 in Coal Valley, the son of Gerald and Rosemary (Normoyle) Holland. He married Dora A. Duran on July 31, 1971 in Milan.

Jon was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the government.

Jon enjoyed fishing, nature, electronics and spending time with his loving family.

Survivors include his wife, Dora; children, Jon P. Holland, San Antonio, TX, Michael L. Holland, Chicago, Alicia J. Holland, Alaska, Rose (Paul) Rosales, Boulder Creek, CA, Josie M. Guerrero, San Antonio, TX and Daniel Holland, Bettendorf; grandchildren, Jolie, Noah and Jonathon; sisters, Linda (Harry) Bucher, Kamuela, HI, Kris (Diki) Short, Hilo, HI, Laurie (Martin) Klein, Salem, OR and Wendy (Mark) Olson, Lincoln City, OR and brother, Jerry (Connie) Holland, Albuquerque, NM.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Apr
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
