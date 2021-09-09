Jon R. Petrie

December 24, 1939-September 7, 2021

Jon R. Petrie, 81, of New Windsor, Illinois passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Heartland Health Care Center in Moline. Cremation has been accorded. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the New Windsor Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be made to New Windsor Presbyterian Church or the New Windsor Cemetery Maintenance and Improvements. Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jon was born December 24, 1939 in New Windsor, the son of Joe and Joyce Young Petrie.

He was a U.S. Army veteran. Jon was the fourth generation to farm his family's land and member of the New Windsor Presbyterian Church. Jon enjoyed reading, listening to blue grass music and playing the fiddle.

Survivors include siblings, Lane Petrie of New Windsor, Jill (Dale) Whiteside of Moline; two nephews, Scott Petrie of New Boston and Bruce Petrie of Florida; several step-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Sarah Jane Petrie.