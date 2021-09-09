Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jon R. Petrie
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021

Jon R. Petrie

December 24, 1939-September 7, 2021

Jon R. Petrie, 81, of New Windsor, Illinois passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Heartland Health Care Center in Moline. Cremation has been accorded. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the New Windsor Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be made to New Windsor Presbyterian Church or the New Windsor Cemetery Maintenance and Improvements. Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jon was born December 24, 1939 in New Windsor, the son of Joe and Joyce Young Petrie.

He was a U.S. Army veteran. Jon was the fourth generation to farm his family's land and member of the New Windsor Presbyterian Church. Jon enjoyed reading, listening to blue grass music and playing the fiddle.

Survivors include siblings, Lane Petrie of New Windsor, Jill (Dale) Whiteside of Moline; two nephews, Scott Petrie of New Boston and Bruce Petrie of Florida; several step-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Sarah Jane Petrie.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.