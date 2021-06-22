Menu
Jonie Pearson
Jonie Pearson

October 14, 1953-June 18, 2021

Jonie Pearson, 67, passed away on June 18, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, and live-streamed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Jonie was born October 14, 1953 to Kenneth L. Rotz and Dorothy J. Miner in Rock Island, Illinois. She grew up in Silvis, Illinois, graduating from United Township High School in 1971. Jonie attended Western Illinois University, earning a degree in Sociology. She enjoyed her time at Western, where she made lifelong friends in the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority.

Upon returning to the Quad Cities, she worked as an orthodontic assistant for Dr. Daniel Pyevich. She married Chuck Pearson on September 7th, 1979, in Moline, Illinois. She later worked for the RI-Milan School district as a substitute teacher for over fifteen years.

Everyone who knew Jonie knew she liked to have fun. She was extremely active, loved to walk, cheered on the St. Louis Cardinals, and always had a hobby, from woodworking to card-making and gardening. Jonie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially their summer vacations up north on Lake of the Woods. She loved her kids and supported them in every way, attending tennis matches, swim meets, and anything else they chose to be involved in.

She is survived by her husband Chuck Pearson, children Christopher Pearson and Ashley DeVrieze (Brad), and grandsons Ren and Miles DeVrieze, as well as siblings Jana Sebestik (Ron), Kim Rotz (Bob Coombs), Ken Rotz, brother-in-law Dave Pearson (Pam), and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jill Rotz, and niece Krista Pearson.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Stewart Garneau, Dr. Christine Sharis, their staff, and the Unity Point Hospice Team.

Memorials may be made to the Rock Island Parks Foundation or the Rock Island Community Foundation.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
I´m so sorry to hear about Jonie. I have many childhood memories of being at Short Hills with her. Just wanted you to know I was thinking about you and sending hugs.
Gayle Whitebook
Friend
June 30, 2021
I´m sorry to hear of Joanie´s passing. I´ve had a stroke so I am out of commission and can´t attend. My thoughts are with you. Sincerely,Debbie Wheeler Roth
Debbie Wheeler Roth
Friend
June 24, 2021
I was so sorry to read of Jonie´s passing - what a great picture of her! May she Rest In Peace . Deepest sympathy to you all.
Mary (Karoules) Winters
Friend
June 23, 2021
Jonie , Jonie, Jonie ! Heaven has just become a more wonderful place! Chuck- Al and I send our deepest sympathy to you. She was so much fun, and she will be so missed by all of you.
Roxanne Bell and Al Remitz
Friend
June 23, 2021
Jonie was a dear friend.She so loved Chuck,her children,grandchildren,brother,sisters and family.It was a life well lived.Jonie will be sorely missed.Peace my friend
Michele Marlaire
Friend
June 22, 2021
Jeff and Denise Wassenhove
June 22, 2021
