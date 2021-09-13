Menu
Jose Gonzalez Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Jose Gonzalez Sr.

September 14, 1947-September 11, 2021

MOLINE-Jose Gonzalez Sr., 73, of Moline, IL, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Genesis Silvis, IL. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Friday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Graveside services will be 10 am Saturday at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

Jose was born September 14, 1947, in Weslaco, TX, the son of Gabriel and Herminia "Minnie" (Mendoza) Gonzalez. He married Frances Rodriguez December 10, 1966. He retired from Lyon Metal Products, Montgomery, IL, in 1996, after 30 years of service.

Survivors include his wife, Frances; daughters, Sylvia Schoenwetter, Moline, IL, and Sonya (Jessica) Zuba, Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren, Rick Schoenwetter, Andrew Schoenwetter, and Joshua Gonzalez; sisters, Esperanza Gonzalez de Olivares, Juarez, Mexico, and Carmen Samaniego, El Paso, TX; sisters-in-law, Maria Gonzalez, El Paso, and Olga Gonzalez, El Paso; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jose "Joe" Gonzalez Jr.; daughter, Irma Gonzalez; son-in-law, Stephen Schoenwetter; and brothers, Genaro and Jorge Gonzalez.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mishea Alejandro
September 14, 2021
