Joseph Jay Besse

February 24, 1922-December 21, 2021

Joseph Jay Besse, 99, of Erie IL, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Morrison Community Hospital, Morrison, IL. Services will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Burial will follow in the Erie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Erie United Methodist Church or Erie Fire Department.

Joe was born February 24, 1922 at the home on River Road, Erie during the flood of 1922. He was the son of Randolph S. and Della J. (Hawk) Besse. Joe attended Erie schools and rode his pony "Music" to school for several years. It was uphill both ways. Joe was a 3 sport letterman in high school and briefly held the record for the 440 yard dash. In high school he was President of the FFA his senior year. After he graduated from Erie High School, he briefly attended the University of Illinois for Veterinary Medicine. Joe was married to Mildred Jean Parker, June 19, 1948 and they were married for 64 years before her death in 2013. He was a member of the Whiteside County Feeder Association, President of the Illinois Angus Association, member of Erie United Methodist Church and member of Lake Erie Golf Course.

Joe was a lifelong farmer in the Erie area. He began his farming career in 1941, buying a new International "M" that year. He farmed with his brother, Richard, for 39 years and then farmed with his son Mark for 37 years. Richard and Joe raised a heard of purebred Angus cattle for many years. His children were involved with FFA and 4-H in their youth. Joe never really retired from farming but continued his interest in farming innovations, yields and markets. Joe saw many changes in agriculture from handpicking corn with a team of horses to riding in a John Deere combine with a 12 row head and planting with a 24 row planter. He was a lifelong Cub fan, Ernie Banks was his favorite player. He enjoyed golfing on men's day and golfing with his wife Millie. The guys at the course called him "Sweet Swing" and he had a hole in one at age 70. He and Millie entered many golf events together. He was a fan of watching Erie High School Sports, particularly the Warkins Tournament. He enjoyed watching his children play sports and playing games in the yard with his grandchildren.

Joe and Millie enjoyed traveling to many destinations, including Austria, Spain and for their 25th anniversary, Hawaii. They also spent many years wintering in Florida where he dominated the shuffleboard courts. During the flood of 1990 Joe was interviewed and quoted on the front page of the USA Today for his knowledge of area floods.

Joe worked hard and nurtured his family, friends, and crops under his care. His wit, strength, wisdom, and humor will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his 4 children, Mark (Regina) Besse, Erie, Bart (Sue) Besse, Louisburg, KS, Brenda Besse, Erie and Jody Besse, Erie; grandchildren, Kelsey (John) Lorenzen, Nicole Besse, Bridget (Steve) Graff, Randl (Julie) Besse, , Colin (Lauren) Besse, Brooklin (Eric) Rodricks, Cheyenne Voss, Chastity (Craig) Morrison; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Hannah, Erin and Elena Lorenzen, Charlotte Besse, Emily and Gavin Graff, Knox and Lincoln Besse, Maverick and Ryder Besse, Logan and Jaydon Voss, Lillian, Callan, Emmy Lou, and Sarah Kate Morrison; and great-great grandchild, Avelyn Voss. He was preceded in death by his wife Millie; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Besse; brother, Richard Besse and Ron Paaske.