Joseph C. Dockerty

April 1, 1943-October 17, 2020

MILAN-Joseph C. Dockerty, 77, of Milan, Ill., passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home.

A memorial gathering and celebration of Joseph's life will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending are required to wear a mask in the funeral home and observe social distancing. Attendance capacity will be monitored.

Joseph was born April 1, 1943 in Madison, Wisconsin, a son of Jesse A. and Mary J. (Booth) Dockerty. He was previously married to Barbara Shallow.

Joseph was employed for over 30 years at John Deere Parts Distribution Center, Milan.

He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed playing the guitar. He enjoyed writing a weekly newsletter, "Walk in the park with Uncle Joe", he shared with friends and neighbors for many years.

Surviving are his daughters, Deborah (Denham) Shupe, Winter Park, Fla., and Amy (Damon) Morgan, Milan; grandchildren, Amber Washington, Tori Eggleston and Janee Eggleston, all of Coatesville, Pa., Jedda Eggleston, Elyria, Ohio, Kelsey (Justin) Hopkins, Wapello, Iowa, and Addilyn Morgan, Milan; great grandchildren, Jeffery, Aysha, Grayson, Sir, Avery and Oliver; brother, Brian Dockerty, Wisconsin; sister, Sandra Miller, Wisconsin; several nieces, nephews and additional family; and special friends, Rick and Karen Breeden, Milan.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffery Dockerty; and brother, Jesse Allen Dockerty.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.