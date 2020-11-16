Joseph Dean Scherschel

August 3, 1933-November 13, 2020

Joseph Dean Scherschel, 87, of Hampton, Illinois passed away on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Services to celebrate Joe's life will be held at 10 AM Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Hampton Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Research and First Baptist Church, East Moline.

Joe was born August 3, 1933 in Rapid City, IL to William Andrew and Elva Pauline McLaughlin Scherschel. Joe graduated from Moline High School in 1952, then attended Moline Institute of Commerce. He joined the Army Reserve for the 44th Artillery and served as Private First Class in the Korean War. He always talked about his time training going under the Golden Gate Bridge and how he fired artillery shells when he served.

Joe's first job was at Omar Bread Company where he delivered bread and milk. He then went to work at the Gas & Light Company as an Appliance Salesman. Joe worked for the United State Postal Service where his attendance was perfect and retired in 1998. After retirement, Joe volunteered for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, delivering blood all around the Quad Cities and surrounding areas where he was known as, "The Blood Man". No matter the job he held, Joe did it with pride and hard work.

He was united in marriage to Pat Pearsall on September 4, 1957. She passed away on February 23, 2016. Joe and Pat were members of the First Baptist Church of East Moline. Together they adopted two children, Dean and Jay. Joe's proudest moment was becoming a grandpa to 4 grandchildren, he would do anything and everything for them. Joe received a call Christmas of 1992 for his kidney transplant, to that family thank you, those kidneys gave us 28 wonderful years. Every day he would ride his bike around the neighborhood, stopping by to anyone outside to spark up a conversation and tell a story but always ending up at his son Jay's house. Grandpa Joe was known for many magic tricks, especially the rubber band trick that he learned when he was in boy scouts. He loved driving around stopping at the local restaurants and visiting with people. Joe was a friend to all, no matter what he was happy to see you and start a conversation or lend a helping hand. He was hands down the nicest guy you could ever meet, always smiling and happy to just be around.

Left to honor his memory are his son, Jay (Renae) Scherschel, Hampton; grandchildren: Joe (Annemarie Chambliss) Scherschel, Davenport, Jenny (Adam) Long, Taylor Ridge, Sara Scherschel, Hampton, Nathan Scherschel, Hampton; great-grandchildren Carter and Teagan.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, brother Wayne, sister Beverly, and son Dean.

He was the best man ever to live.

