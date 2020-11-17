Joseph Fritsch

October 7, 1941-November 12, 2020

Joseph Fritsch, 79, of Geneseo, passed away at his daughter's home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, November 12, 2020. A private graveside inurnment will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at North Cemetery, Geneseo. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Joseph Fritsch Memorial Fund.

Joseph was born October 7, 1941, the son of Albert and Florence (VanVooren) Fritsch, in East Moline, IL. He graduated from Geneseo High School, where he played football and wrestled. He married Patricia Howerton in 1968. They were married for 51 years and together raised two daughters. Joseph was a hard worker, at 16 he was working beside his father at St. Anthony's Hospital in Rock Island. He moved on to hauling fuel and then lastly, working for Case IH starting in 1963 and retiring in 1993. He was a member of the UAW. Joseph enjoyed his community, never missing the Green Machine football games... you could always find him at the top of the stands with his fellow die-hards. He liked Johnny Cash, tinkering in his garage, fishing, and landscaping. He also enjoyed reading and was in various book clubs. He was quite the jokester and enjoyed hanging out with the coffee groups at McDonald's and Hardee's. Joe was outgoing and always willing to help others. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and looked forward to the future promised in the Bible. (Revelation 21:3-4 and Psalms 37:10-11, 29)

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Patricia; daughters, Teresa Fritsch, Geneseo, and Elizabeth (Tim) Rogers, Geneseo; grandchild, Charlotte Fritsch.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Florence; and two brothers, Albert and Dale Fritsch.