The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Joseph "Joe" Petrick
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Joseph "Joe" Petrick

March 6, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Joseph "Joe" Petrick, East Moline, passed peacefully from the confines of this earth on March 6, 2021.

The checkered flag has waved. The race is over.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

In 2004, after 30 years of working at John Deere Harvester, Joe retired and began enjoying life doing the things he loved; making several trips a year, for the past 50+ years, to Elkhart Lake, WI to camp and watch Road America, IMSA and Indy car racing. He was a 30-year member of the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA).

Joe enjoyed hockey; NHL, AHL and youth hockey. He financed a nephew's participation in youth ice-hockey because of the mutual love for the sport and to help ensure the continuation of hockey in the QC. Joe was a voracious reader of sci-fi, loved "good" music and cold Budweiser.

Joe is survived by his brothers, Paul (Sue), Thonotosassa, FL, and Carl (Angela), East Moline; his favorite sister, Theresa Bowman, Moline; sister-in-law, Sharon Petrick, Rock Island; many wonderful nieces and nephews and his adopted brothers Gary and Jim.

He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Anna (Cooke) Petrick; brother, Michael Petrick, and great high school friend Jack Dalton.

The family is extremely grateful for the help, empathy, patience and love shown by Joe's high school friend Gary and the amazing doctors, nurses, aides and volunteers at Genesis Hospice and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

One of Joe's favorite authors, Carlos Castaneda said, "We are men and our lot in life is to learn and to be hurled into inconceivable new worlds." Welcome home Joe.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rob VandeVoort
Family
March 13, 2021
Im sending out my families sympathy and love...There are too many great memories with Joe camping at My families campground...He will always be a "PURPLE GOOSE LEGEND..."
Crystal Annis/Eigenberger
March 10, 2021
Joe was my brother's best friend for many reasons but his love for hockey, music, and sci-fi made their bond all the stronger. Joe, may the next life be even better!
KEVIN KRUMDIECK
March 9, 2021
Joe was a friend leaving us with life long memories. He will be missed.
Tom and Bonne Hobert
March 9, 2021
