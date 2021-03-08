Joseph "Joe" Petrick

March 6, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Joseph "Joe" Petrick, East Moline, passed peacefully from the confines of this earth on March 6, 2021.

The checkered flag has waved. The race is over.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

In 2004, after 30 years of working at John Deere Harvester, Joe retired and began enjoying life doing the things he loved; making several trips a year, for the past 50+ years, to Elkhart Lake, WI to camp and watch Road America, IMSA and Indy car racing. He was a 30-year member of the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA).

Joe enjoyed hockey; NHL, AHL and youth hockey. He financed a nephew's participation in youth ice-hockey because of the mutual love for the sport and to help ensure the continuation of hockey in the QC. Joe was a voracious reader of sci-fi, loved "good" music and cold Budweiser.

Joe is survived by his brothers, Paul (Sue), Thonotosassa, FL, and Carl (Angela), East Moline; his favorite sister, Theresa Bowman, Moline; sister-in-law, Sharon Petrick, Rock Island; many wonderful nieces and nephews and his adopted brothers Gary and Jim.

He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Anna (Cooke) Petrick; brother, Michael Petrick, and great high school friend Jack Dalton.

The family is extremely grateful for the help, empathy, patience and love shown by Joe's high school friend Gary and the amazing doctors, nurses, aides and volunteers at Genesis Hospice and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

One of Joe's favorite authors, Carlos Castaneda said, "We are men and our lot in life is to learn and to be hurled into inconceivable new worlds." Welcome home Joe.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.