Joseph R. Littig

September 29, 1956-November 14, 2020

It is with great sorrow that the family of Joseph R. Littig, 64, of Davenport, formerly of Rock Island, announces his passing on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Joe was born in Moline, Illinois on September 29, 1956, a son of Edward George Sr. and Ila "Vivian" Shy Littig. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1974. Joe married Shannon Cramblit on February 2, 2018 in Rock Island. Joe was an employee of MidAmerican Energy for 45 years, most recently as a credit specialist. He also spent many years coaching girls softball in Rock Island.

Joe was genuine and kind, always quick with a joke and a smile. He had a way of befriending everyone he met. As an avid fan, Joe could find a Bruce Springsteen lyric to fit any situation. Baseball was his favorite, but Joe was a fan of all sports. He especially loved the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He enjoyed long bike rides, playing catch, and spending time at the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center. He participated in the Try Melon Tri at the YMCA in Muscatine every year.

Joe's happy place was the beach. He also loved going to concerts, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was always up for a good political debate and was overjoyed with the 2020 presidential election results.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Shannon Littig, Davenport; children (and spouses), Jennifer (Casey) Kelly, Davenport, Jacquelyn Richardson, Milan and Emily (Mark) Gores, Prior Lake, Minn.; step-daughter, Rachael Gorman, Davenport; grandchildren, Rachael and Kaitlyn Kelly and Campbell and Henry Gores; siblings, Edward G. (Mary) Littig, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio, Clara (Ray) Littig, Bettendorf, Iowa, Loretta Littig, DeKalb, Ill., Harry (Candy) Littig, East Moline, Mary (Jim) Hobbs, Bettendorf, Julia (Lee) Farber, Coal Valley and John (Janet) Littig, Hamilton, Ohio; and nine nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

