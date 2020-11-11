Joseph Randall Hammond Jr.

January 6, 2005 - November 3, 2020

Joseph Randall Hammond Jr. "J.J.", 15, of Moline passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

A celebration of life will be 1:00pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Milan. Quad Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joseph was born January 6, 2005 in Silvis, IL. Left to cherish his memory are his mother Jennifer (Justin) Keim, father Joseph (Ashlei) Hammond, siblings Isiah, Haley, McKenzie, Brayden, Qayleb, Quinten, and Kylei; grandparents Elouise Ingram, Karen Berhenke, Jeff Ingram, Zina (Pat) Kimble and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Fran; great grandmothers Kay, Virginia and Pam; great grandfathers Gerald and Lawrence.

J.J. was a ray of sunshine in everyone's lives. There was never a stranger that he met that did not leave as a friend. His radiant smile and infectious laughter touched the hearts of everyone that had the joy of meeting him. May his memory live on forever.

