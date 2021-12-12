Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph R. "Joe" Reading
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Joseph "Joe" R. Reading

October 20, 1941-December 6, 2021

Joseph "Joe" R. Reading, 80, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial with military honors will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Joe was born on October 20, 1941 in Rock Island, the son of Joseph Roy Gordon and Ella Eloise Reading. He married Marsha Tucker in 1966 in Rock Island. Joe worked for John Deere Inc., in the power house, retiring after 31 years. He was a member and head deacon at New Birth Victory Temple, Rock Island. Joe enjoyed cooking, fishing, and doing handy work around the house.

Joe is survived by his children, Kimberly A. Cooper, Clearwater, FL, Marilyn A. (Charles) McCauley, Bettendorf, and Angela R. Reading; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; ex-wife, Marsha Reading, Rock Island. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Marcus Kelly.

Online condolences may be left to Joe's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Donelson family
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results