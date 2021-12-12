Joseph "Joe" R. Reading

October 20, 1941-December 6, 2021

Joseph "Joe" R. Reading, 80, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial with military honors will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Joe was born on October 20, 1941 in Rock Island, the son of Joseph Roy Gordon and Ella Eloise Reading. He married Marsha Tucker in 1966 in Rock Island. Joe worked for John Deere Inc., in the power house, retiring after 31 years. He was a member and head deacon at New Birth Victory Temple, Rock Island. Joe enjoyed cooking, fishing, and doing handy work around the house.

Joe is survived by his children, Kimberly A. Cooper, Clearwater, FL, Marilyn A. (Charles) McCauley, Bettendorf, and Angela R. Reading; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; ex-wife, Marsha Reading, Rock Island. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Marcus Kelly.

