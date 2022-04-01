Joseph D. Rebholz

August 31, 1945-March 30, 2022

HAMPTON-Joseph D. Rebholz, 76, of Hampton, Illinois, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 4, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund.

Joseph David Rebholz was born August 31, 1945, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on October 23, 1967. He served his country for 20 years and retired as Master Sargent. He married Tonnie Jo (Smith) Nevins on December 31, 1983, in Moline. She died September 18, 2018.

He enjoyed finding deals, shopping for antiques, and going to auctions. He also loved cooking and gardening.

Joe is survived by a sister, Mari Jean Arscot of St. Cloud, Florida; and dear friends, Jesse and Yesenia Schroeder and their children, Johnathan, Matthew and Christopher, of Hampton, Pedro and Ari Martinez and their daughter, Annie, of Hampton, and Michael Cornett of Le Claire, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and his beloved wife of 35 years, Tonnie Jo Rebholz.

