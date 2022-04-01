Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph D. Rebholz
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 4 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
Send Flowers

Joseph D. Rebholz

August 31, 1945-March 30, 2022

HAMPTON-Joseph D. Rebholz, 76, of Hampton, Illinois, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 4, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund.

Joseph David Rebholz was born August 31, 1945, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on October 23, 1967. He served his country for 20 years and retired as Master Sargent. He married Tonnie Jo (Smith) Nevins on December 31, 1983, in Moline. She died September 18, 2018.

He enjoyed finding deals, shopping for antiques, and going to auctions. He also loved cooking and gardening.

Joe is survived by a sister, Mari Jean Arscot of St. Cloud, Florida; and dear friends, Jesse and Yesenia Schroeder and their children, Johnathan, Matthew and Christopher, of Hampton, Pedro and Ari Martinez and their daughter, Annie, of Hampton, and Michael Cornett of Le Claire, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and his beloved wife of 35 years, Tonnie Jo Rebholz.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St, Moline, IL
Apr
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.