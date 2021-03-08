Menu
Joseph Willett
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Joseph Willett

August 24, 1962-March 7, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Joseph Willett, 58, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Face masks are required.

Joseph was born on August 24, 1962 in Rock Island to James and Bonnie (Johnson) Willett. Joseph loved playing chess.

Survivors include his mother; siblings, Jodie and Terry Willett; and several chess friends.

Joseph was preceded in death by his father.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Mar
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Edgewood Baptist Church
2704 38th Street, Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bonnie & Jodie - so sorry to hear of Joe´s passing. Keeping your family in my prayers for peace & comfort that only God can give. Katie
Katie Coleman Thornborough
March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear this. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Toni Johnston
March 10, 2021
Bonnie I want you to know that I've never forgotten Joe. His name has been mentioned countless times whenever and wherever I've told others my testimony of how I came to faith in Jesus Christ. Hundreds of people have heard of the young man who came to Christ by the simple ministry of Joseph Willett so many years ago. Hundreds have heard of the message of Jesus Christ from me over the years and Joe's efforts were not in vain. By the grace of God I've been preaching and teaching for over thirty years now. Where did it all start? Coming home from Edgewood Baptist church in 1979. Joe took me through the book of Romans and I was born again that very day. From that day forward, though I had some hard times I was never the same. God used Joe and I am forever grateful for his ministry to this young man from Sherrard so many years ago. Thank you Joe for giving to the Lord I was a life that was changed. May God comfort you Bonnie with this. Sincerely, Michael Kennedy
Michael Kennedy
March 8, 2021
Joe was a very sweet young man when I knew him from Youth Group at Edgewood Baptist Church. He was faithful and kind. He appreciated a good joke and had a flair for "tongue in cheek" sort if humor! I enjoyed getting back in touch with him on Facebook the last several years. I will miss his posts. I know we will see each other again soon with Jesus! That is the wonderful thing about being a Believer in Jesus. Goodbyes are temporary separations and the reunion of friends and family is something to look forward to! See you later, Joe!
Christine Easley Gilbert
March 8, 2021
