Joseph Willett

August 24, 1962-March 7, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Joseph Willett, 58, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Face masks are required.

Joseph was born on August 24, 1962 in Rock Island to James and Bonnie (Johnson) Willett. Joseph loved playing chess.

Survivors include his mother; siblings, Jodie and Terry Willett; and several chess friends.

Joseph was preceded in death by his father.