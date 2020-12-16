Menu
Joseph Ray Wood
1968 - 2020
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Joseph Ray Wood

December 11, 1968 - December 12, 2020

Viola - Joseph Ray Wood, 52, of Viola, IL, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at UnityPoint Trinity in Rock Island. Private family services will be held at the Runge Mortuary. The service will be live streamed. Memorials may be made to the family for his grandchildren. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Joseph was born December 11, 1968 in Davenport, the son of Dennis Wood and Kathy (Heiser) Louck. He married Lori Eberhard on July 3, 2015 in Davenport. He served eight years in the US Air Force on the Combat Search & Rescue Team then as a mechanic stateside. He previously worked 17 years as a set-up tech for Phoenix Closures Company. Currently, he was working for Autozone in Aledo, IL. He was proud of his Scottish heritage and enjoyed playing video games, fishing, ANON and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was known for his beautiful smile, sense of humor, generosity and the Best Hugs. He will be greatly missed!

Those left to celebrate his life include: wife, Lori; mother, Kathy Louck, Davenport; father, Dennis (Loretta) Wood, Dallas, TX; stepchildren: Scott Eberhard and Jacob and Sara Hull and was a foster parent, and at home, his grandchildren, Ayden Robinson and Brantley Jones, additional grandchildren: Olivia and Erica Hull and Jimmy Eberhard; brothers: Anthony Louck, Davenport and Denny, Deannon and Shane Wood, all of Texas; sister, Deanna Wood, Texas, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and his best friend, Eli. His grandparents, Donald and Mary Heiser and Denzel and Mary Wood preceded him in death.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 16, 2020.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.