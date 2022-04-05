Joseph C. Ybarra

August 27, 1936-April 3, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Joseph C. Ybarra, 84, Rock Island, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at St. Anthony's Continuing Care, Rock Island. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held 10AM Friday, April 8, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.

Joe was born on August 27, 1936 in Sterling, IL. Joe served in the US Air Force in Iwo Jema. He was a licensed private detective.

Survivors include his wife and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

