Joseph C. Ybarra
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 8 2022
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Joseph C. Ybarra

August 27, 1936-April 3, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Joseph C. Ybarra, 84, Rock Island, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at St. Anthony's Continuing Care, Rock Island. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held 10AM Friday, April 8, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.

Joe was born on August 27, 1936 in Sterling, IL. Joe served in the US Air Force in Iwo Jema. He was a licensed private detective.

Survivors include his wife and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
800 17th Street, Silvis, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
