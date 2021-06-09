Menu
Josephine T. Allison
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Josephine T. Allison

September 24, 1927-June 6, 2021

MOLINE-Funeral service for Josephine T. Allison, 93, of Moline, IL, will be noon Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery Moline, IL. Visitation will be 10-noon Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Allison died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Kahl Home, Davenport, IA.

Josephine Quattrochi was born September 24, 1927, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Anthony and Bertha (Nelson) Quattrochi. She married Ora Hunter Allison January of 1945, in Wheaton, IL. He died in 1986. Josephine worked at Short Hills Country Club, East Moline, for over 40 years.

Survivors include her children, Rick (Judy) Allison, East Moline, Judy (Jeff) Hanne, Coal Valley, IL, Laurie (Chris) Caldwell, Moline, Nannette (George) Smith, Port Byron, IL, and Teresa Allison, Moline; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and brothers, Anthony, Salvadore, and Frank Quattrochi.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Jun
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked at Short hills with her she was one of my bosses, she was tough, kind and very giving and I respected her always! Prayers to her family
Earline Clayton
Work
June 9, 2021
Aunt Joey was Godmother and Aunt. May her memory be eternal. God bless her. Miss you all!
Jeffrey Quattrochi
Family
June 9, 2021
So sorry to learn of the passing of my childhood neighbor Joey, and the mother & aunt to my friends. Fond memories and stories come to mind. Joey, Phoebe & Dot were all pregnant that summer of 1955 resulting in a blond, brunette & redhead-Christy, Laurie & Debbie! Thoughts are with all of you, may you find comfort with happy memories.
Deb (Rausch) Donaldson
Friend
June 9, 2021
Marty Jones
June 9, 2021
