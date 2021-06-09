Josephine T. Allison

September 24, 1927-June 6, 2021

MOLINE-Funeral service for Josephine T. Allison, 93, of Moline, IL, will be noon Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery Moline, IL. Visitation will be 10-noon Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Allison died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Kahl Home, Davenport, IA.

Josephine Quattrochi was born September 24, 1927, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Anthony and Bertha (Nelson) Quattrochi. She married Ora Hunter Allison January of 1945, in Wheaton, IL. He died in 1986. Josephine worked at Short Hills Country Club, East Moline, for over 40 years.

Survivors include her children, Rick (Judy) Allison, East Moline, Judy (Jeff) Hanne, Coal Valley, IL, Laurie (Chris) Caldwell, Moline, Nannette (George) Smith, Port Byron, IL, and Teresa Allison, Moline; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and brothers, Anthony, Salvadore, and Frank Quattrochi.

