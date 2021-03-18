Menu
Joy Hostens
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Joy Hostens

November 30, 1943-March 17, 2021

MOLINE-Joy I. Hostens, 77, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at home.

Funeral services will be 10am, Monday, March 22, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Her live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page. Visitation will be 2-4pm Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Wesley Church.

Joy was born November 30, 1943 in Rock Island, the daughter of Merlin "Ted" and Doris (Hall) Hill. She married Glen Hostens, Jr. on October 13, 1962 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on January 14, 2001.

Joy worked at the former Fidlar Office Products, Moline and later Black Hawk College.

Joy was a member of Friends Circle Club, Moline and Bethel Wesley Church, Moline where she sang in the church choir. She was also a member of Western League of Illinois Rolle Bolle where she founded the Women's League.

Survivors include her children, Ilene (Bill) Chamra, Hillsdale, Tamra Hostens, Moline and Glen (Michelle) Hostens, III, Colona; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Johnson, Moline; brothers, Merlin (Melanie) Hill, Roseburg, Oregon and Ken (Donna) Hill, Rock Island and sister-in-law, Lynne (Merlin) Sebastian, Geneseo. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Allan Wenckus.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Mar
22
Service
10:00a.m.
Live streamed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page
IL
Mar
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest Sympathy to the family. Have not seen you folks in many years but have Lots of wonderful memories of my childhood with Joy. She was always fun to be with. So sorry I am not able to attend. You are all in my thoughts and prayers..
Kathleen Young. (Collins)
March 21, 2021
Oh to the whole family. Momma Joy has touched so many lives I am not sure she knew how much I love Tamra's momma Joy stories. Will keep those close to my heart. Bless you all
Robyn Turner
March 20, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your Mom. She can never be replaced, but she will alway be in all of your hearts. I know you all have a lot good, fun memories, which will help you through the bad days and make you smile. Prayers.
Linda & Bill Verstraete
March 19, 2021
Sympathy and prayers for your family at this sad time. Many RB memories of your mom.
Linda (Carlson) Dalum
March 19, 2021
Oh Tamra I am so sorry to see this! I will miss the Mama Joy stories as much as you will miss her. Big hugs, my friend!!! Love ya!
Tammy Heginger
March 19, 2021
Rest In Peace sweet lady
Michele Chamra
March 19, 2021
You have my deepest sympathy. Momma Joy will be truly missed.
Myrna Houdyshell
March 18, 2021
