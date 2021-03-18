Joy Hostens

November 30, 1943-March 17, 2021

MOLINE-Joy I. Hostens, 77, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at home.

Funeral services will be 10am, Monday, March 22, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Her live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page. Visitation will be 2-4pm Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Wesley Church.

Joy was born November 30, 1943 in Rock Island, the daughter of Merlin "Ted" and Doris (Hall) Hill. She married Glen Hostens, Jr. on October 13, 1962 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on January 14, 2001.

Joy worked at the former Fidlar Office Products, Moline and later Black Hawk College.

Joy was a member of Friends Circle Club, Moline and Bethel Wesley Church, Moline where she sang in the church choir. She was also a member of Western League of Illinois Rolle Bolle where she founded the Women's League.

Survivors include her children, Ilene (Bill) Chamra, Hillsdale, Tamra Hostens, Moline and Glen (Michelle) Hostens, III, Colona; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Johnson, Moline; brothers, Merlin (Melanie) Hill, Roseburg, Oregon and Ken (Donna) Hill, Rock Island and sister-in-law, Lynne (Merlin) Sebastian, Geneseo. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Allan Wenckus.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.