Joyce A. Damm

Joyce A. Damm

June 27, 1942-November 23, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Joyce A. Damm, 78, of East Moline, IL, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at her home. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, private funeral services will be held and burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens. Services will be live-streamed 10 am Monday at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome.

Joyce Frank was born June 27, 1942, in Geneseo, IL, the daughter of Arnold and Anna Mary (Schaeffer) Frank. She married Gary T. Damn April 27, 1963, in Moline, IL. He died February 25, 2015. She was the Activity Director at the former Forest Hill Nursing Home, East Moline.

Joyce was a Brownie Leader, member of the PTA for 7 years, and a volunteer at the nursing home.

She enjoyed baking and cooking. She loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Kristen (Joe) Lohf, Davenport, IA; grandchildren, Bryan and Grace Lohf; special cousin, Byron Curtis Jr., Jefferson Town, KY; sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-law, Ray and Marilyn Damm, Silvis, Ken Haynie, East Moline, Neal and Barb Damm, Davenport and Tim and Sandy Damm, East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Paul Buhnerkemper; sisters-in-law, Jean Haynie, Ruthann Welch and Kay Chase.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.

The family would like to thank to Casey from Genesis Hospice for the exceptional care and attention that she provided for their mother.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
