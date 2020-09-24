Joyce E. Henry August 8, 1930- September 17, 2020 MOLINE-Joyce E. Henry, 90, of Moline, went home to be with Jesus, Thursday, September 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at Esterdahl, Moline. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Joyce E. Henry was born on August 8, 1930, in Arcadia, CA, the daughter of Wilmer and Bertha (Grant) Davis. She married Darrell R. Henry in May 1951, in Moline. Joyce worked as a secretary for Henry Engineering. She was a member of Christ Church in Colona. Joyce was a former member of the Moline Gospel Temple, where she directed Sunday School. Joyce was all about her family and hosting parties. Survivors include her son, Kenneth Henry, daughter, Pamela Henry, grandchildren, Anna Mejia, Andrew Henry, Arlene Roman, Alex Henry, and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com .