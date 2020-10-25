Joyce E. Moyer

May 4, 1949 - October 23, 2020

Joyce E. Moyer, 71, of Cordova, Illinois, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Sunset Rehab & Health Care Center, Canton, IL. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to an animal shelter of choice.

Joyce was born May 4, 1949 in Mokena, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Betty Jean (Cagwin) Mattsey. She graduated from Lincolnway High School in New Lenox, IL. She married Delmer Eldon Moyer on January 15, 1972. Joyce worked for the Dispatch prior to managing the Git-N-Go in Coal Valley and Rapids City. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Delmer; sons, Steve Moyer, DeWitt, IA, Delmer Moyer, East Moline; daughter, Jennifer Moyer, Apache Junction, AZ; siblings, Robert Mayhugh, Indianapolis, IN, Beth Merrman, Marrieta, OK, Nel Hardey, Fayetteville, AR; grandchildren, Devan, Shelby, Logan, Joshua, Stormi, Kayle, Kevin; and great-children, Steven, Naomi, Destiny, Adrianne, Blaze, Mary Grace and Eleanor Grace. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Jean Cagwin. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.