Joyce Y. Franks

March 17, 1940-December 19, 2021

MOLINE-Joyce Y. Franks, 81, of Moline, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus, Silvis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 10 – 11:30 a.m., prior to the services. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Joyce was born on March 17, 1940, in Rock Island, the daughter of Howard and Helen (Gilmore) Cooper. She married Edward Lloyd Franks on February 9, 1957, in Moline. He preceded her in death on December 12, 1997. Joyce previously worked as the supervisor of jewelry at Von Maur for 24 years, retiring in 1998. She attended Pathway Church and was a member of the East End Club and Friend's Circle.

Survivors include her children, Lorie (Jeff) Talley, Ed Franks, and Tom (Dorinda) Franks; grandchildren, Amy (Rob) Thorpe, Adam, Steffen (Emilie), Tyler (Laurel); great grandchildren, Taylor, Mason, Patrick, Dayden, Genevieve, and Liam.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.