Joyce Kaecker

February 8, 1944-September 6, 2020

ERIE-Joyce Kaecker, 76, of Erie, IL, died Sunday, September 6, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Erie Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Thursday at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Memorials may be made to Erie or Albany Fire Departments.

Joyce was born February 8, 1944 in Morrison, Illinois, the daughter of Harold and Henrietta (Keller) Hoobler. She married Lawrence "Larry" E. Kaecker on June 28, 1962 at the Erie United Methodist Church in Erie. She sold Avon for over 40 years. She loved being a grandma and following her grandchildren's activities and sports.

Joyce is survived by her children, Laurie (George) Heincig, Walworth, WI, Joe (Colleen) Kaecker, Fulton, Jim (Dawn) Kaecker, Cordova; sister, June (Jim) Burden, Erie; sister-in-law, Jean Digman, Sterling; 11 grandchildren, Nona (Cody) Swanson, Brittnee Kaecker (Jonathan Sterling), Brooke Kaecker, Courtnee Kaecker (Patrick Knapp), Brandon Kaecker, Tyler (Justina) Oney, Kelsey Oney, Karissa (Jacob) Arnold, Hannah Herrman; 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Harold Watts & family; and best friend, Donna Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Larry. Share a memory of condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com