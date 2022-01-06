Joyce Miller

June 26, 1936-January 3, 2022

Joyce Miller, 85, of Geneseo, passed away, Monday January 3, 2022, at Hammond-Henry Hospital: Long Term Care Living Center in Geneseo.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd, Moline. A livestream of the service can be found on Joyce's obituary page. Visitation will be 1 hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Hammond-Henry Hospital: Long Term Care Living Center, Geneseo, IL.

Joyce was born on June 26, 1936, in Moline, the daughter of Harry D and Margaret L (Dopler) Roush. She married Gerald "Jerry" Miller in Rock Falls on October 23, 1976. Joyce was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Moline. She was also a member of the Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities. She sold Mary Kay. Joyce enjoyed shopping and card club.

Survivors include her husband; children, Debbie (Tom) Fleshman, Diane (Bill) Camps; grandchildren, Kacey (Chad) Barner, Josh (Ashley Munn) Fleshman, Jaime Blakeslee (Ruben Mays), Ryan (Tracy) Camps, Cody (Tony) Camps-Peters; 5 great grandchildren and 1 on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters.

