Joyce Nowack

April 15, 1938-September 15, 2021

CARBON CLIFF-K. Joyce Nowack, 83, of Carbon Cliff, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 21st at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dayton Corners Cemetery, Colona. Memorials may be made to Clinton Senior Citizens Center, 311 2nd St., Clinton, IA 52732.

Joyce was born April 15, 1938 in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Carter and Alice (Heath) Payne. She first married Allen Shelton in 1956 in East Moline. He preceded her in death in 1960. She then married Gale Price in 1963 in Rock Island until his death in 1975. Joyce later married Elmer Nowack of Albany, IL in 1981. He preceded her in death in 1992. She worked in various jobs from store clerk to legal secretary to real estate agent. She last worked for Clinton County Senior Citizens Service. She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline, United Methodist Women, and the Faith Circle. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, reading and puzzles.

Joyce is survived by her sons, Stephen Price, Rock Island, Daniel (Amy) Price, Albany, IL; daughters, Jeanette Price, Kewanee, IL, Virginia Shelton, East Moline; stepsons, David (Beth) Nowack, East Moline, John Nowack, East Moline; brothers, Carl Payne, East Moline, Melvin (Daryl) Payne, LaCenter, WA; sister, Virginia Brock, Galva, IL; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Myrna Shelton; son, David Shelton; brothers, Robert Payne, Gary Payne; and sister, Janice Cox. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.