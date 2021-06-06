Joyce Lind RePass

February 28, 1934-May 26, 2021

Joyce Lind RePass passed away peacefully on May 26, 2021. She was born in Moline, Illinois on February 28, 1934.

She is survived by her husband, David E. RePass, who married her 62 years ago, and by her son, Kendall RePass, his wife Clarisse, and grandchildren, Amber and Ryan RePass. She graduated magna cum laude from Colorado College and earned a Master's degree at Harvard. Her career was diverted by the need to help her husband get his PhD, her desire to be a stay-at-home mom and, later in her adult life, a prolonged back injury.

Joyce had a strong connection to her Swedish ancestry, visiting Sweden several times to see family and retrace her father's emigration to the US. She kept tabs on the world through her passion for current events, being an avid reader of the New York Times, and keeping track of her son who worked abroad. Joyce was active in local politics in her younger years and remained a strong advocate for social and racial justice throughout her life. She loved going for walks, especially on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, VA where she and her husband retired to in 1998. In the many places she lived, including Anne Arbor, MI, Minneapolis, MN, Willimantic, CT, Storrs, CT, and finally Charlottesville, Joyce always made a point to actively connect with those she would meet in daily life, be it a local shopkeeper or a neighbor. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those who knew her.

Condolences can be sent to: [email protected]