Joyce Sederquist

November 18, 2020

The masks are gone, the weather is hot, the beer will be cold and the food will be unhealthy (Joyce's favorite kind)! It's time to celebrate a life well lived. The last round is on Joyce and nothing would make her happier. After a long life of 88 years there should be plenty of stories to tell. Please share this invite with anyone who may have had the good luck to cross paths with her. Please join us Sunday, June 27, 3 pm to 6 pm at Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th St, Rock Island.