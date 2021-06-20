Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Sederquist

Joyce Sederquist

November 18, 2020

The masks are gone, the weather is hot, the beer will be cold and the food will be unhealthy (Joyce's favorite kind)! It's time to celebrate a life well lived. The last round is on Joyce and nothing would make her happier. After a long life of 88 years there should be plenty of stories to tell. Please share this invite with anyone who may have had the good luck to cross paths with her. Please join us Sunday, June 27, 3 pm to 6 pm at Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th St, Rock Island.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.