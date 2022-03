Joyce Techlin VanAusdall

September 6, 1927-April 26, 2020

There will be a memorial service on September 18th in the chapel at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline located at 13th avenue and 13th street. The service will take place at 2:00 pm. No flowers please.

Joyce married Charles VanAusdall and they had 3 children. Cheri Salisbury, John VanAusdall and Laura Kilmer. Survivors include spouses of the children, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to St Anthony's.