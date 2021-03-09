Judd Walter Harris

July 30, 1941-March 7, 2021

Judd Walter Harris, 79, of Sherrard, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private graveside services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed April 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. on Judd's obituary page at esterdahl.com. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Judd was born on July 30, 1941, in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Lloyd W. and Virgie (Bradley) Harris. He was married to Sharon A. Gotheridge for 25 years and to this union were born 3 children Karla, Jeffery, and Scott. He then married Marcia Frazelle on September 11, 1989 in Mt. Clemens, MI.

Judd graduated from United Township High School in 1959. He went on to serve in the United States Army 1959-1962 in Rochefort, France. Judd first worked at John Deere Harvester, until he went on to the State Police in 1969. He retired in December 1991 from district 7 East Moline, IL. He served on the board of Giant Goose Conservation Area in the 70's and blued guns for Springfield Armory for years. He loved woodworking and made many items for family as well as turning wood on the lathe. He was teaching his son, son-in-law, grandsons, and even a great grandchild. Judd was most at home raising quail and training bird dogs. He could often be found just hangin with his buddies. He loved to hunt, be in his woodshop building or turning out his next creation. He loved the outdoors and all that God created but he was most proud of the fact that he was able to give each of his children a college education. He was so proud of all 5 of his children and could often be heard telling someone of their accomplishments and the fact that they all turned out to be nice people and were raising their own children to be the same. He often said, 'there's not a bad one in the bunch'. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was happy when they were all around.

He didn't much care for crowds and you could often see his wife give him a nudge or tell him to 'be nice'.

He was such a huge presence in all our lives and will be greatly missed by all of us.

Survivors include his wife, Marcia; children, Karla (Brad) Engleking, Sherrard, IL; Jeffery (Kristie) Harris, Nixa, MO, Scott (Sheila) Harris, East Moline; bonus sons, Matthew (Deb) Boyd and Josh (Amy) Boyd, Woodhull, IL; 21 grandchildren;13 great grandchildren; siblings, Gary (Kathy) Harris, Rockport, TX, Cappy (Butch) Semlow, Moline, Candy (Steve) Eilers, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, his in laws, brother-in-law, Robert Frazelle, and sister-in-law, Becky Harris.

