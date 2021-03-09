Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judd Walter Harris
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Judd Walter Harris

July 30, 1941-March 7, 2021

Judd Walter Harris, 79, of Sherrard, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private graveside services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed April 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. on Judd's obituary page at esterdahl.com. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Judd was born on July 30, 1941, in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Lloyd W. and Virgie (Bradley) Harris. He was married to Sharon A. Gotheridge for 25 years and to this union were born 3 children Karla, Jeffery, and Scott. He then married Marcia Frazelle on September 11, 1989 in Mt. Clemens, MI.

Judd graduated from United Township High School in 1959. He went on to serve in the United States Army 1959-1962 in Rochefort, France. Judd first worked at John Deere Harvester, until he went on to the State Police in 1969. He retired in December 1991 from district 7 East Moline, IL. He served on the board of Giant Goose Conservation Area in the 70's and blued guns for Springfield Armory for years. He loved woodworking and made many items for family as well as turning wood on the lathe. He was teaching his son, son-in-law, grandsons, and even a great grandchild. Judd was most at home raising quail and training bird dogs. He could often be found just hangin with his buddies. He loved to hunt, be in his woodshop building or turning out his next creation. He loved the outdoors and all that God created but he was most proud of the fact that he was able to give each of his children a college education. He was so proud of all 5 of his children and could often be heard telling someone of their accomplishments and the fact that they all turned out to be nice people and were raising their own children to be the same. He often said, 'there's not a bad one in the bunch'. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was happy when they were all around.

He didn't much care for crowds and you could often see his wife give him a nudge or tell him to 'be nice'.

He was such a huge presence in all our lives and will be greatly missed by all of us.

Survivors include his wife, Marcia; children, Karla (Brad) Engleking, Sherrard, IL; Jeffery (Kristie) Harris, Nixa, MO, Scott (Sheila) Harris, East Moline; bonus sons, Matthew (Deb) Boyd and Josh (Amy) Boyd, Woodhull, IL; 21 grandchildren;13 great grandchildren; siblings, Gary (Kathy) Harris, Rockport, TX, Cappy (Butch) Semlow, Moline, Candy (Steve) Eilers, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, his in laws, brother-in-law, Robert Frazelle, and sister-in-law, Becky Harris.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Marcia, so sorry to hear about Judd. I worked in D-7 all the time he was on the job, actually we both retired the same day. Used to help him some time down at the range. God bless you all.
Ed Moreton
March 16, 2021
Scott, my sincerest condolences to you and your family. Gene shares the same. When I last seen you at you mother's funeral, you gave me your email but it didn't work for me. Please stay in touch. Mine is [email protected] Tyrone visited us last summer. So good to see him. We want to get as many together as possible this year for 50th birthdays. God bless and take care. Sincerely, Clara Miller
Clara Miller
March 14, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Harris family, our prayers to you all.
CLARK AND Linda King
Friend
March 10, 2021
We will cherish our memories of Judd and will keep Marcia in our thoughts and prayers.
Bob & Teresa Biggs
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results