Judith A. "Judy" Naftzger

October 18, 1941-October 24, 2020

FULTON-Judith A. "Judy" Naftzger, 79, of Albany, IL, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Her funeral service will be at Wildwood Church in East Moline, IL, at 1:00 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 with Lead Pastor Brian Smith officiating. There will be a visitation from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, also at Wildwood Church. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be at Lusk Memorial Cemetery in Albany. A memorial to the Alzheimer's Association has been established.

Judy was born October 18, 1941 in Waterloo, IA to George and Pearl (Hinkle) Halligan, the sixth of eleven children. She was educated in the Hillsdale, IL Grade School and was a 1959 graduate of Riverdale High School in Port Byron, IL. On January 13, 1962 she married Wesley A. Naftzger in Silvis, IL. Judy was employed by the former Job Corps in Clinton, IA. She was a sales representative for Mary Kay Cosmetics and Avon Cosmetics, and was also self-employed operating a painting and refinishing business. Judy attended Wildwood Church in East Moline, IL. She enjoyed traveling and her most memorable trips were to Europe, Venezuela, South Korea and spending winters in Florida. She enjoyed decorating her home, especially at Christmas. Judy was an avid collector of vintage clothing, which she often used for hosting tea parties for her friends (or soon to be friends), many nieces, and four granddaughters. Judy's passion was for her family and making memories with them. She will be most remembered for making children feel that they were loved and special.

Survivors include her husband Wes; three sons, Douglas Naftzger of Grapevine, TX, David (Cindy) Naftzger of Libertyville, IL and Darren (Jessette) Naftzger of St. Petersburg, FL; five grandchildren, Blake Naftzger, Alanna and Miranda Naftzger, Annelise and Brianna Naftzger; five sisters, Colleen DeSpain of Geneseo, IL, Deanna Burlingame of Silvis, IL, Carol (Bill) Leggett of Tiffin, IA, Rebecca (Clyde) Porter of Texas, and Kathy (Joe) Saylor of Osceola, IN; one brother, Joe (Diane) Halligan of East Moline, IL; two sisters-in-law, Pam Halligan of Geneseo, IL and Margaret Naftzger of Albany; one brother-in-law, Richard Griffin of Port Byron.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Marilyn Griffin and Sharon Thompson; two brothers, Charles and Jeffery Halligan.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com