Judith "Clover" Carney

August 29, 1938-September 11, 2021

DAVENPORT-Judith "Clover" Carney, 83, of Davenport, IA passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House with her children by her side. Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, at the Runge Mortuary, followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery, Morris, IL. Memorials in her honor may be made to Clarissa C. Cook. Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Judith was born August 29, 1938 to Dale and Ella (Emanuelson) Gustin in Morris, IL. She was united in marriage to Gordon Olson in 1959 in Morris, IL, and he later passed away. Judith was later married to Denny Carney who passed away in 2017. She worked for 35 years as Procurement Operator on the Rock Island Arsenal prior to her retirement.

Judith enjoyed playing cards and euchre clubs with her friends. She also adored her cats, Sterling and Sissy.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Tim (Kathy) Olson, Davenport, IA; daughter, Darcy (Phil) McBroom, Long Grove, IA; grandchildren: Ryan (Elizabeth) Olson, Chris (Lisa) Olson, Nickolas Olson, and Jessica Olson all of Davenport, IA, Josh (Theresa) McBroom, Oakdale, MN, and Donelle (Caleb) Beeman, Muscatine, IA; great grandchildren, Grace and Carter McBroom, and Wyatt Olson; and a very important part of her family, Everett Orey.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; sister, Barbara Jean Thompson; brother, Ronald Dale Gustin; and special friends, Don Hames & Floyd Ziengenhorn.