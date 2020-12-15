Menu
Judith Ann Jackson
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL
Judith Ann Jackson, 63, of Moline died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 15, 2020.
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
Whenever I think of Judy I always see her smiling never a sad or upset face. She was an excellent employee always careful and diligent in her work.
Harold Davidson
December 16, 2020
Judy was a good friend and coworker. She could always be counted on to help others out. As a member of the police department she always gave 110% and her work Ethnic inspired others. You will be missed but always remembered .
Greg R. Crouch
December 15, 2020
